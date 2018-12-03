Current track
Deathnotices Monday 3rd Dec, 2018

Henry also known as Harry Bowen

Knockmoyle, Kylebrack, Loughrea.   Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5.  Removal at 7  to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill.  Mass for Harry Bowen tomorrow  Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery.

Willie Hession

Laraghmore, Ballyglunin, Tuam.  Reposing at Brooklodge Mortuary adjoining Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin this evening from 5 until 7.  Mass for Willie Hession tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Brooklodge Church.  Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

 

