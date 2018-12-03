Deathnotices Monday 3rd Dec, 2018

Henry also known as Harry Bowen

Knockmoyle, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Harry Bowen tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery.

Willie Hession

Laraghmore, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at Brooklodge Mortuary adjoining Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Willie Hession tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Brooklodge Church. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.