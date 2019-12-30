Deathnotices Monday 30th December, 2019

John Barnes

Kylemore, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor tomorrow Tuesday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Mass for John Barnes on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining new cemetery.

Packie Byrne

Lisavalley-Jackson, Tuam. Reposing at his home tomorrow Tuesday from 3. Removal at 5 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Packie Byrne on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Teresa Forde nee McEntee

Renmore Park. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Tuesday from 3:30. Removal at 5 to the church. Mass for Teresa Forde on Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association.

John also known as Jack Woods

Faha, Caher, Co. Clare. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, George’s Street, Gort tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Killanena. Mass for Jack Woods on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Faha cemetery.

Mary Moran

63 Shannon Park, Portumna. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Mary Moran tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in St. Brigids Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Portumna. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Johnny Connolly

Cor na Ron, Inverin and formerly of Inis – Bearachain, Lettermore, Connemara. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Johnny Connolly tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Breda Jacobson nee Canney

Sweden and formerly Rockbarton Park, Salthill. Mass to celebrate Breda Jacobson today at 11 in Christ the King Church, Salthill. Burial to take place in Sweden on January 13th.