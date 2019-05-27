Deathnotices Monday 27th May, 2019

Maeve Raftery nee Murphy

Mount Evans, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter & Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward tomorrow Tuesday from 1 until 3 followed by a celebration of her life in the adjoining church. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Ballymacward.

Claire Neill

Moneymore East, Oranmore and formerly of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Claire Neill on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville cemetery, Oranmore. No mass cards, house private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

William also known as Willie Caulfield

Gloves West, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 8. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry on Wednesday for mass for Willie Caulfield at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Jack Hough

Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe; late of USA and formerly of Greenfield, Eyrecourt. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 8. Mass for Jack Hough on Wednesday at 11:30 in Eyrecourt Church. Funeral afterwards to Fahy cemetery.

Marian Fogarty nee Forde

St. Brigid’s Road, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel within the grounds of Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5:30 until 7:30. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna for mass for Marian Fogarty tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Private cremation to follow at Shannon crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John Crehan

Ballinastague, Gort. Mass for John Crehan today at 12 in St. Coleman’s Church, Tiernevan, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West and Gort Cancer Care Support.