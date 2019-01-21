Deathnotices Monday 21st JanuaRY, 2019

Sarah McDonagh

Derroe, Ballinahown, Connemara and Circular Road and formerly of Rossaveal, Connemara. Reposing at Naomh Maíread Funeral Home, Clynagh, Carraroe tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cill Treasa Church, Rossaveal. Mass for Sarah McDonagh on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Phyllis Byrne nee Devery

Dalysfort Road, Salthill. Reposing at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Phyllis Byrne tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Stroke Unit, University Hospital Galway.

Johnny Kealy

Mulroog East, Ballinderreen. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to Ballinderreen Church. Mass for Johnny Kealy tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.