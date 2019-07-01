Deathnotices Monday 1st July, 2019

Kitty also known as Kay Griffin nee Walsh

Glenard Crescent, Salthill and formerly of Lealetter, Moycullen. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Kay Griffin tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kitty Kelly

Unit 5 Merlin Park and formerly of Bowling Green, Galway. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 6 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Mass for Kitty Kelly on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Frank Jepson

Fallow Field, Shantallow, Ballyglunin. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8 to Ryehill Church. Mass for Frank Jepson tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Help for Heroes.

Christina also known as Chrissie MacCarthy nee Jennings

Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Chrissie MacCarthy tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Brother John Long

late of Esker Monastery, Athenry and formerly of Maree, Oranmore. Reposing at Esker Monastery today from 4. Removal at 7.30 to Esker Church. Mass for Brother John Long tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Redemptorist Cemetery, Esker.