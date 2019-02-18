Deathnotices Monday 18th February, 2019

John Quinn

Ballaghlea, Ballygar. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Mass for John Quinn tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killyan cemetery.

Mary Ruane nee Hansbury

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for Mary Ruane tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Clare Crusaders.

Yvonne Cazabon nee Benn

Taylors Hill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Yvonne Cazabon tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Raymond Flannery

Kinreask, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Raymond Flannery tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward. Family flowers only, by request.

Conor Burke

Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Conor Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I and Oranmore-Maree Coastal Search Unit.