Deathnotices Monday 17th February, 2020

Mary Margaret Joyce

Derrada East, Recess, Connemara. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Recess. Mass for Mary Margaret Joyce on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad cemetery.

Michael also known as Mickey Burke

Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle on Wednesday for mass for Mickey Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Claddagh Watch.

Phyllis Maloney nee Heffernan

Knockavilla, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Marys Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Phyllis Maloney tomorrow Tuesday at 2 in St. Marys Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Menlough. House private tomorrow Tuesday morning, by request.

Brendan Reilly

Lismakeige, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre, Killimor today from 4 until 7. Mass for Brendan Reilly tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Abbeycormican Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Peter Wallace

Letteragh, Rahoon. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road for mass for Peter Wallace at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Paddy Finnerty

Muckrush, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown. Mass for Paddy Finnerty tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Eileen Robinson nee Donlon

Colmcille Road, Shantalla and formerly of Palmyra Avenue. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Eileen Robinson tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Al Meehan

Kilbannon, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday morning to St. Benins Church, Kilbannon for mass for Al Meehan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations ,if desired to Croí.

Keith Connolly

Oakley Crescent, Highfield Park and Pelham, New York. Mass for Keith Connolly this morning at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Interment of ashes to follow at a later date.