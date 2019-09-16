Deathnotices Monday 16th September, 2019

Teresa Sullivan nee Mannion

Boston USA and formerly of Ballinfoyle Castlegar and Rosmuc Connemara. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Rosmuc tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to Rosmuc Church. Mass for Teresa Sullivan on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

William also known as Billy O’Grady

Castlepark, Ballybane and formerly of Quin, Co. Clare. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Tuesday from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Billy O’Grady on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Sister Gemma Fallon

Convent of Mercy, Loughrea. Reposing at Convent of Mercy, Loughrea this afternoon from 3.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Sister Gemma Fallon tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Convent of Mercy Cemetery.

Bernie Keane

Roo, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Bernie Keane on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

Maureen Byrne nee McGuinness

Cappagh Road, Barna and formerly of Mullahuttra, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraoíocht in the grounds of the Assumption and St. James’s Church, Claregalway this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to adjacent church. Mass for Maureen Byrne tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Eileen O’Reilly nee Fahy

Gortnagrough, Rosscahill. Reposing at Áiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killannin. Mass for Eileen O’Reilly tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.