Deathnotices Monday 10th February, 2020

Colman also known as Coley Rushe

Oldtown, Moycullen and formerly of Grattan Terrace, The Claddagh. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Coley Rushe at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Bridget Higgins nee Hynes

Caherlea, Tuam. In her 94th year. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Bridget Higgins tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer cemetery.

Mary Daly

Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for Mary Daly tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old cemetery, Aughrim.

Delia Riordan nee Devine

Kilchreest, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema today for mass for Delia Riordan at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Mellody

Guilka, Menlough. Mass for Thomas Mellody this morning at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Skehanagh. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Annie Moloney nee McTigue

Caherhenryhoe, Loughrea. Mass for Annie Moloney this morning at 11 in Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to NCBI.