Deathnotices Monday 10th Dec, 2018

Kevin Rooney

Main Street, Craughwell and formerly of Cahercrin, Athenry. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell, this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Coleman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Kevin Rooney tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Willmount Cemetery, Athenry.

Kathleen Naessens nee Brady

Cregg View, Oughterard and formerly of Landscape Gardens, Churchtown, Dublin 14. Reposing at her home in Cregg View today from 4 until 8. Mass for Kathleen Naessens tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery.

Michael Tuffy

Carrowhubbock North, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo. Father of Trevor Tuffy, Athenry. In his 94th year. Reposing at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Ballina this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven, Enniscrone, arriving at 8.30. Mass for Michael Tuffy tomorrow Tuesday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to St. Patricks Cemetery, Kilglass. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Patrick also known as Paddy Mullins

formerly of Ennis Road, Gort and Galway City. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Gort this evening for prayers at 7. Mass for Paddy Mullins tomorrow Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Shanaglish Cemetery.