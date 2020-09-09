Death Notices Wednesday 9th September, 2020

Ignatius Flaherty

formerly of Chicago, USA, Roxboro, Kilchreest and Eskershanore, Kilchreest. Mass for Ignatius Flaherty will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Pat also known as Jim Culkin

Sydney, Australia and formerly of Oldcastle, Kiltulla, Athenry. Memorial mass in celebration of Jim Culkin’s life will be held at a later date.

Thomas also known as Tom Joyce

Moyola Park, Newcastle and formerly of Belville, Athenry. Mass for Tom Joyce will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Galway Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Athenry Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Galway Cathedral Webcam. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Mickey Mullen

Crossroads, Kilbannon, Tuam. Mass for Mickey Mullen will take place tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Farewell Films.

Bernadette Carr nee Daly

Carnmore, Oranmore. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 7, for family and relatives. Removal tomorrow Thursday to the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway for private mass for Bernadette Carr at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Bridileen O’Malley nee Egan

Lakelawns, Ballinrobe and formerly of Derrybrien, Gort. Removal from her residence today to St. Marys Church, Ballinrobe for mass for Bridileen O’Malley at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Ballinrobe. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care Mayo/Roscommon Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.