Death Notices Wednesday 8th April, 2020

Eilish O’Neill Fitzsimons

Clifton Drive, Newcastle and formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin. Private funeral will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Eilish O’Neill Fitzsimons life will be held at a later date.

Margaret Stiffe nee Fortune

Cookes Terrace, Bohermore. Private family funeral will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Margaret Stiffe’s life will be held in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street at a later date.

Sr. Teresa Clare Fitzpatrick

Religious Sisters of Charity, Temple Street and formerly of Gloves, Athenry. Private funeral will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Sr. Teresa Clare Fitzpatrick’s life will be held at a later date.

Geraldine Maloney nee Quinn

Anbally, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Tuam. Private mass today at 2 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Private funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. Memorial mass in celebration of Geraldine Maloney’s life will be held at a later date.

Paddy Joe Collins

Curry, Cummer, Tuam and Stella Maris Nursing Home, Cummer. Funeral for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Paddy Joe Collins life will be held at a later date.