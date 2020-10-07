Death Notices Wednesday 7th October, 2020

Mary Carpenter nee Connolly

St. Nicholas Road, The Claddagh. Funeral for Mary Carpenter will take place privately. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Henry Duggan

Tulach Árd, Circular Road and formerly Montiagh, Claregalway. Mass for Henry Duggan will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Mass will be streamed live online on the Church of the Sacred Heart Webcam. Cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Nora Diviney nee Roche

Newtown, Kiltartan, Gort. Mass for Nora Diviney will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahan kilchreest.com