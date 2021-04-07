Death Notices Wednesday 7th April 2021

print

Bertie Hanlon

Oakley, Portumna and formerly of Derry, Eyrecourt. Funeral cortege will leave Bertie Hanlon’s residence tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 to be laid to rest in Meelick Cemetery at 12.

Martin Lydon

Cois na hAbhann, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam and formerly of Inishannagh Park, Newcastle and Carna, Connemara. Mass for Martin Lydon will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Diabetes Ireland, Galway area.

John also known as Johnny McKenna

Barrack Heights, New South Wales, Australia and formerly of Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Family service for Johnny McKenna will take place today in Australia. Family flowers only, by request.

Beatrice Murphy nee Maxwell

Taylors Hill and formerly of Ballinagore, Co. Westmeath. Mass for Beatrice Murphy will take place privately this morning at 11 in St. Marys Church, The Claddagh. Mass will be streamed live online on dominicans claddagh.ie. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

Josephine Furey nee Taylor

Frenchfort, Oranmore. Removal from the family home today at 12:30 to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception for mass for Josephine Furey at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on oranmoreparish.org and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Cemetery.