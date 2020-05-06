Death Notices Wednesday 6th May, 2020

Patrick Joseph also known as Pat Joe Guinnessy

Derrymullen, Ballinasloe. Mass for Pat Joe Guinnessy will take place privately, tomorrow Thursday in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Private funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery.

Colette Mahon nee Martin

Mystical Rose Nursing Home and formerly of Ballybane and Finglas, Dublin. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Colette Mahon’s life will be held at a later date.

Mary Walshe nee Heneghan

Hill View, Lauraghmore, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Thursday at 1 in Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Abbeyknockmoy Parish Facebook page.

Margaret Ita Doyle nee Lynch

Chesire, England and formerly of Clondine, Kilbeacanty. Funeral will take place privately, today at 3 in Rakerin Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Margaret Ita Doyle’s life will be held at a later date.

Teresa McDonagh nee O’Loughlin

Pollinore, Corofin, Tuam. In her 91st year. Mass will take place privately today at 4 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin, for family only. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Private funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Donations, if desired to St. Annes Ward Stroke Unit UHG. Memorial mass in celebration of Teresa McDonaghs life will be held at a later date.

John James Earnor

Knocklahard, Claran, Headford. Mass for John James Earnor will take place privately today at 1 in St. Marys Church, Claran, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.