Death Notices Wednesday 6th January 2021

John Joseph also known as JJ Jennings

Gardenfield, Tuam and formerly of Garrafrauns, Knockroe and North London. Mass for JJ Jennings will take place privately on Friday at 12 in The Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmoreparish.com and will be broadcast on Dunmore Parish Radio.

Patsy Fawl

Mulrook, Kilcolgan. Mass for Patsy Fawl will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballindereen Kinvara Parish facebook page.

Mary Murray

Shannongrove, Banagher. Funeral cortege will arrive at Our Lady of Clonfert Church, Clonfert, on Thursday for private mass for Mary Murray at 11:30, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on the parish radio.

John Leaper

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Bohermore and Coventry. Mass for John Leaper will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Dunleavy

Brooklawn, Kilconly. In his 94th year. Mass for Patrick Dunleavy will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on farewillfilms.ie. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery.

Matthew also known as Mattie Power

Powerscross, Portumna. Removal from his home tomorrow Thursday for private mass for Mattie Power at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Looscaun. Mass will be streamed live online on the Woodford Looscaun parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Kay also known as Kathleen Kelly nee McComiskey

Cappagh Road, Barna. Arriving at Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna today for mass for Kathleen Kelly at 12, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on Barna Furbo Church facebook page and Barna Furbo parish webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.