Death Notices Wednesday 5th August, 2020

Celine McHugh nee Gallagher

Kidsfort, Barnadearg, Tuam. Private reposal at her home today. Mass for Celine McHugh will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Killererin, for immediate family. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Killererin.

Peter Wyer

City Centre. Removal to St. Ignatius Church (The Jes), Sea Road tomorrow Thursday for mass for Peter Wyer at 1. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Sarah Murphy nee Tierney

Coral Haven Nursing Home and Claremount Park, Circular Road. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room in The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road this evening from 6, for family and relatives. Removal at 7 to the adjoining church. Mass for Sarah Murphy will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Terrence also known as Terry Smith

Castlepark, Ballybane. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 6:30, for family and relatives. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane for private mass for Terry Smith at 11. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Christina also known as Chrissie Monaghan nee Sice

Gloves, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Private reposal at her home followed by removal to the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Kiltullagh. Mass for Chrissie Monaghan will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.