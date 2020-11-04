Death Notices Wednesday 4th November, 2020

Mike also known as Legs Kelly

New York and formerly of Athenry Road, Loughrea. Reposing at Williams Funeral home, The Bronx, New York tomorrow Thursday from 4 until 7 (New York Time). Mass will take place on Friday at 10:30 (New York Time) in St. Barnabas Church, The Bronx. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Barnabas Catholic Church facebook page. Memorial mass in celebration of Mike Kellys life will be held in Loughrea at a later date.

Maura Hanley nee Molloy

Ballybanagher, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Maura Hanley will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on Corofin Belclare Parish Webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.