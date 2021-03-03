Death Notices Wednesday 3rd March 2021

print

Bert McDonagh

Camilaun Park, Newcastle and formerly of Bohermore. Mass for Bert McDonagh will take place on Friday at 11:30 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

James Nolan

Cloondahamper, Lavally, Tuam. Mass for James Nolan will take place tomorrow Thursday at 1 in St. Marys Church, Killererin, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on Unity Livestreaming facebook page. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary O’Farrell nee Kavanagh

O’Farrells Service Station and Shop, Salthill and formerly of Annaghdown. Mass for Mary O’Farrell will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Deirdre Bourns

Lisbeg, Eyrecourt. Funeral for Deirdre Bourns will take place privately.

Philomena also known as Phil Murphy nee O’Connor

Rockfield Park, Rahoon and formerly of Cahernagulm, The Neale, Co. Mayo. Mass for Phil Murphy will take place privately today at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Simon Community.

Tom Breheny

Feaghbeg, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe and formerly of Gortymadden, Loughrea. Mass for Tom Breheny will take place privately today at 12 in Fahy Church. Funeral afterwards to Fahy Cemetery.

Delia Forde nee Furey

Killeeneen, Craughwell and formerly of Colesgrove, Craughwell. Mass for Delia Forde will take place privately today at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Roveagh. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridgeparish.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.