Death Notices Wednesday 3rd June, 2020

Michael Madden

Garrymore, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Mass for Michael Madden will take place privately, tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Private funeral afterwards to Ballymacward Old Cemetery.

Sinead Morris

Bengarra, Athenry. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle, Athenry. Private funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Memorial mass in celebration of Sinead Morris’ life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Fr. Bernard Duffy

former parish priest of St. Colomba’s Church, Kilbeacanty and St Marys Nursing Home. In his 101st year. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Galway Cathedral. Private funeral afterwards to Kilbeacanty church grounds at 2 approx. Memorial mass in celebration of Fr. Bernard Duffy’s life will be held at a later date.

Michéal Fahy

St. Nicholas Road, Claddagh. Private funeral will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Michéal Fahy’s life will be held at a later date.

Christy O’Connell

Beach Avenue, Renmore and formerly of Ballyhale, Headford. Private funeral mass for Christy O’ Connell will take place today at 12 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore and will be streamed live via webcam. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery, Headford.