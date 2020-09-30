Death Notices Wednesday 30th September, 2020

Anne McCarron nee Clerkin

Corcullen and formerly of Braganstown, Castlebellingham, Co. Louth. Removal from the family home on Friday at 11:30 to St. James’ Church, Bushypark for private mass for Anne McCarron at 12, for family only. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Palliative Team and St. Joseph’s Special School, Galway. Mass will be streamed live online via link on RIP.ie

John Loughlin

Rusheens, Belclare, Tuam. In his 88th year. Mass for John Loughlin will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. House private, by request.

Margaret Stankard nee Healy

Ardrahan and formerly of Rahealy, Ardrahan. Mass for Margaret Stankard will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, for immediate family only. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemtery. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahan-kilchreest.com. House private, by request.

Patrick Joyce

The Briars, Killola, Rosscahill. Mass for Patrick Joyce will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Killanin. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on MCN Media. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sean Kinsella

Sycamore Cove, Maree, Oranmore and formerly of Campile, Co. Wexford. Mass for Sean Kinsella will take place privately today at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Maree, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

John Moran

Glencorrib, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Removal from his home today to Glencorrib Church for private mass for John Moran at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moyne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.