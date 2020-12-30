Death Notices Wednesday 30th December 2020

print

Mary Donohue nee Garvey

Glencorrib, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Mass for Mary Donohue will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Mass will be streamed live online on the Shrule Parish Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Moyne Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom Comer

St. Laurence’s Fields, Loughrea and formerly of Woodford. Reposing privately at his residence in Loughrea today. Mass for Tom Comer will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

John also known as J.T. Moran

Castlepark, Ballybane and formerly of Milltown, Glenamoy, Co. Mayo. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday at 10:45 to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane for mass for John Moran at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Margaret Kelly nee Molloy

Eighterard, Oughterard. Mass for Margaret Kelly will take place privately, today at 1:30 in Oughterard Church. Cremation afterwards at 5:30 in Shannon Crematorium.

Mary also known as Mai Cahill nee Nolan

Kilcahill, Claregalway. Mass for Mai Cahill will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.