Death Notices Wednesday 2nd October, 2019

Mary also known as Mamie Mullery nee McCabe

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Brooklodge Rooms adjoining Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Brooklodge Church. Mass for Mamie Mullery tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Fonsie also known as John Noone

Cloonshecahill, New Inn, Ballionasloe. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at St Peter and Paul’s Church Kiltullagh for mass for John Noone tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killimordaly Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Paddy Delaney Snr

Brackernagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Paddy Delaney Snr at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ballinasloe Social Services.

Phil Hannan nee O’Flaherty

St. Mary’s Road and formerly of Tuam Road and Prospect Hill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Phil Hannan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Seamus Cahill

Kennaghan, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe and formerly of Rathdowney, Co. Laois. Reposing at St. Francis Church, Meelick, Eyrecourt this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Seamus Cahill tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Francis Church, Meelick, Eyrecourt. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to U.C.H.G.

Michéal Kennedy

Raheen, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5 until 7. Removal from his home tomorrow Thursday to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate and St Joseph’s, Caherlistrane for mass for Michéal Kennedy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund U.H.G.

Daniel also known as Danny Craughwell

Connolly, Co. Clare and formerly of Inishannagh Park, Newcastle. Mass for Danny Craughwell today at 12 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to, Pieta House.

Edward also known as Eddie Richardson

St James’ Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Moycullen, Carna and Germany. Arriving at Carna Church, Carna today at 4. Mass for Eddie Richardson tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moyrus Cemetery, Carna.