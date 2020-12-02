Death Notices Wednesday 2nd December 2020

print

Maurice Peters

Dooruc, Drumlish, Co. Longford and formerly of Shantalla. Funeral cortege will leave Connell’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Friday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Enneybegs, Killoe for mass for Maurice Peters at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Stroke Unit, Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Pat Moggan

Clogherboy, Tuam. Removal from his residence tomorrow Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin for mass for Pat Moggan at 12, for family. Funeral afterwards to Killererin New Cemetery.

PJ Greensmith

38 Gort Na Rí, Athenry and formerly of Roxborough, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick. Reposing at Gardners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7, for family and friends. Removal tomorrow Thursday at 11 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for PJ Greensmith at 11:30. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Donations, if desired to Athenry Cancer Care or Galway Hospice.

John Kelly also known as Johnny Kelly Feeney

Whitepark, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. In his 98th year. Mass for Johnny Kelly Feeney will take place privately today at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward, for family. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Ballymacward.