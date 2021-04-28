Death Notices Wednesday 28th April 2021

print

Katie Scully

Lagoo, Moyglass, Loughrea and Bushfield Nursing Home, Oranmore. Private mass for Katie Scully will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballinakill Derrybrien facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery. No flowers, by request.

Conor Devaney

Bristol, England and Derreengloss, Lettermore. Mass for Conor Devaney will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Lettermore Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery.

Paddy Hynes

Bishop Street, Tuam. Private family mass for Paddy Hynes will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://www.castlestreaming.com/paddy-hynes. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Rita Meehan nee Fordham

Kiltiernan, Kilcolgan. Funeral cortege will leave her home in Kiltiernan tomorrow Thursday and travel via Keamsella to St. Colmans Church, Ballinderreen for private family mass for Rita Meehan at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinderreen Kinvara parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. House private, by request.

Katherine Boyle nee McCormack

Newtowndaly, Loughrea and formerly of Boston, U.S.A. Private family mass for Katherine Boyle will take place today at 12 in St. Andrews Church, Leitrim. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Parkinsons Society.