Death Notices Wednesday 27th May, 2020

Donal Burke

Masonbrook, Loughrea. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Thursday at 1 in St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie/donal-burke. Memorial mass in celebration of Donal Burke’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael Kelly

“Aisling”, Tyrone, Kilcolgan. Mass for Michael Kelly will take place privately, today at 12 in Ballinderreen. Private funeral afterwards to Drumcoo Cemetery.

