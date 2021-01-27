Death Notices Wednesday 27th January 2021

print

Anne also known as Nanny Delaney nee McCarthy

Brackenagh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Nanny Delaney will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv/ballinasloe.

Eddie Kelly

Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Meelick, Eyrecourt. Funeral cortege will leave Eyrecourt via The Square today at 4:30. Mass for Eddie Kelly will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Francis Church, Meelick. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Martin O’Brien

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam and late of Staten Island, New York. Mass for Martin O’Brien will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam, for family. Mass will broadcast on parish radio and live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Michael Carr

Cloonacauneen, Castlegar. Removal from his nephew, Gerards home in Loughgeorge tomorrow Thursday to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar via Cloonacauneen for mass for Michael Carr at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killeen Cemetery.

John Wilfred also known as Wilf Regan

Pollnarooma West, Salthill and formerly of St. Helen’s Cork. Mass for Wilf Regan will take place tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Mass will be streamed live online on the Knocknacarra Parish webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi or Galway Hospice.

Connie Dodd nee Matthews

Uxbridge, England and formerly of Canal, Presentation Road. Mass for Connie Dodd will take place this morning at 11 in Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Michael, Uxbridge, UK.

Mary Kelleher

Skehana, Peterswell and Waterford. Burial of Mary Kelleher will take place tomorrow Thursday at 2 in Castledaly Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Bob Griffin

East Acton, London and formerly of Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bob Griffin will take place privately today at 12 in Fr. Griffin Church, Gurteen, for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on ballymacwardgurteen parish.com. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeenkerrill Cemetery.

Charity Dreaper Eyre nee Worthington Eyre

Eyreville Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral for Charity Dreaper Eyre will take place. House private, by request.