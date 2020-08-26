Death Notices Wednesday 26th August, 2020

Margaret Fahy nee Lohan

Lisloughlin, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Removal from her residence today to St. Peter and Pauls Church, Ballymacward for private mass for Margaret Fahy at 12. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Ann also known as Peggy Breslin nee Heslin

Rockbarton Green, Salthill and formerly of North Yard, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon. Removal this morning to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill for private mass for Peggy Breslin at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on salthill parish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Killina Cemetery, Elphin, Co. Roscommon.