Death Notices Wednesday 25th November 2020

Nora also known as Nono Hession nee O’Dowd

St. Joseph’s Avenue. Mass for Nono Hession will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in the Jesuit Church, Sea Road. Mass will be streamed live online. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Gerard also known as Gerry Collins

formerly of Rahylin Glebe, Ballybane, Glenard Road, Salthill and Orihuella, Costa, Spain. Mass for Gerry Collins will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Mass will be streamed live online on the Mervue Parish Webcam. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Mary Ryan nee Brennan

Montpelier, Athenry and formerly of Four Mile House, Co. Roscommon. Reposing privately at her home today. Removal tomorrow Thursday at 11 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Mary Ryan at 11:30. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Athenry Cancer Care.

Mona Finnerty nee Murphy

Hill Crest, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mona Finnerty will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Killians Church, New Inn, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Killaan Cemetery, Woodlawn.

Mary Connolly nee Leonard

Ballymana, Craughwell and formerly of Annaghbride, Leitrim, Loughrea. Mass for Mary Connolly will take place privately today at 1 in St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Brod Hanley

Clonco, Woodford, Loughrea and formerly of Clonmoylan, Ballyshrule, Portumna. Mass for Brod Hanley will take place privately today at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Looscaun. Mass will be streamed live online on the Woodford Looscaun Parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.