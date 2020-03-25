Death Notices Wednesday 25th March, 2020

Vincent Daniels

Callow, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Ballinakill, Loughrea. Vincent’s private cremation will take place tomorrow Thursday in Shannon Crematorium. Memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Kathleen McGrath nee Keane

St. Rita’s Prospect, Athenry. Reposing privately at her home tomorrow Thursday. Private mass on Friday in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Athenry. In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired to “Feed The Heroes” at www.feedtheheroes.com.

Nora Fallon nee Hession

Somerset, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral for Nora Fallon will take place in St. Augustin’s Church, Clontuskert, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Andrew Concannon

Fawnmore, Inishbofin. Removal today to Cleggan for 4:45 ferry to Inishbofin, where he will repose privately at his home. Private mass tomorrow Thursday in St. Colman’s Church, followed by burial in St. Colman’s Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Tom also known as Tommy Coen

Renmore and Abbeygormican, Kiltormer. Tommy’s Funeral will be held in private.