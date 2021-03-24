Death Notices Wednesday 24th March 2021

print

Michael Callanan

Coscorrig View, Loughrea and Cahernagarry, Kilrickle. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Thursday for private mass for Michael Callanan at 12:30, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Kilrickle Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society and Galway Hospice, Renmore.

Mary Delia Larkin nee Glynn

Killnahown, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Delia Larkin will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Augustines Church, Clontuskert. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Christy Hackett

Cordarra, Headford. Mass for Christy Hackett will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Headford. Mass will be streamed live online on Headford parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Solas, Headford.

Paddy Hyland

Brodella, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Removal from his residence tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 to St. Josephs Church, Shrule for private mass for Paddy Hyland at 12, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on Shrule parish facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Shrule Cemetery.

Joe also known as Josie Cahalan

RUS-IN-URBE and formerly of Cahalan’s Pub Main Street, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for private mass for Josie Cahalan at 12:30, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie and on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.