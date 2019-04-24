Death Notices Wednesday 24th April, 2019

Padraig also known as Pat Whyte

Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Derreenboy, Kiltormer. Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, corner of Drumfinn Road and Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, tomorrow Thursday from 4 until 6. Removal on Friday to St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot, Dublin for mass for Pat Whyte at 12, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin.

Maureen Treacy

Fahy, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle, for mass for Maureen Treacy on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Bill Sullivan

Kinvara West, Kinvara. Reposing at The Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Bill Sullivan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mountcross Cemetery.

Tony Heffernan

Gortacleva, Bushypark. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Thursday to St. James’s Church, Bushypark for mass for Tony Heffernan at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Father Abe Kennedy

Parish Priest, Abbey Duniry, Loughrea. Reposing at Church of the Holy Family, Duniry this morning from 10 with mass this afternoon at 2 followed by further reposal until 5. Funeral mass for Father Abe Kennedy tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Fethard Parish Church, Co. Tipperary. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Fethard.

Bobby Madden

St. Brigid’s Road, Portumna. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Bobby Madden tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Ann Cahill nee O’Brien

Gortroe, Corrandulla and formerly of Gurrane, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Ann Cahill tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Corrandulla Cemetery.

Margaret Skelly nee Melody

Dalystown, Loughrea. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim tomorrow Thursday for mass for Margaret Skelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Patrick Joseph Stubbs

Cosmona, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Patrick Joseph Stubbs tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s C.N.U, Loughrea.

Derek Finnerty

St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5:30 until 7:30. Funeral service to celebrate Derek Finnerty’s life will be held tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 in Dignity Chapel. Private cremation to follow. House strictly private and no flowers or mass cards, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Cancer Care West.

Teresa also known as Tess Burke

Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Abbey Court and Ballyshrule, Portumna. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna this morning for mass for Tess Burke at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilnalahan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portumna Day Care Centre.

Patrick Connolly

Creeveroe, Ffrench, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. Removal from his home today to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. for mass for Patrick Connolly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Graveyard Fund.

Michael Carthy

Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Drimnamuckla, Woodford. Mass for Michael Carthy today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.