Death Notices Wednesday 23rd December 2020

print

Catherine also known as Kay McGrath nee Connors

Hazel Park and formerly of Kilchreest. Mass for Kay McGrath will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in Galway Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live online on the Galway Cathedral Webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Ann Ryder

Cloonagh, Dunmore, Tuam. Mass for Ann Ryder will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.com. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private, by request.

Therese McHale

Stradbally North, Clarinbridge. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge today for private mass for Therese McHale at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridge parish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West and Galway Hospice Foundation.

Michael Dervan

Harrow, London and formerly of Liss, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Private family funeral for Michael Dervan will take place.