Death Notices Wednesday 21st October, 2020

Bridget also known as Bridie Joyce nee Gill

Gortmore, Rosscahill and formerly of Tullykyne. Mass for Bridie Joyce will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Killannin. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Killannin Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Shiel nee Comar

Moyglass, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing privately at her residence. Removal tomorrow Thursday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill for private mass for Mary Shiel at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.

Dara Millane

Harlesden London and Inishmore, Aran Islands. Mass for Dara Millane will take place tomorrow Thursday at 10 in Our Lady of Willesden Church, Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kensal Green, London. Mass will be streamed live online on the Willesden Shrine website.