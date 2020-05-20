Death Notices Wednesday 20th May 2020

Maureen Donoghue nee Melia

formerly of Childers Heights, Ballina, Co.Mayo and Annaghdown. Mass for Maureen Donoghue will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12.30 in St. Muredachs Cathedral, Ballina. Private funeral afterwards to Leigue Cemetery, Ballina. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Laurel Lodge and Croí. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Muredachs Cathedral webcam.

Geraldine Daly nee Rabbitte

Crestwood, Coolough Road and formerly of Cross Street. A mass will be offered for Geraldine Daly and will be streamed live online today at 11 on galwaycathedral.ie/webcam and on the Cathedral facebook page. Private funeral to take place.

Harold also known as H Bone

Portcarron, Knocknacarra and Birmingham, U.K. A mass will be offered for H Bone and will take place privately, on Friday. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí and the Dialysis Unit of Merlin Park Hospital.

Brother Christy O’Flaherty O.P

Dominican Priory, Claddagh and formerly of Killina, Kinvara. Mass for Brother Christy O’Flaherty will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 10 followed by funeral afterwards to the cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dominicanscladdagh.ie and MCN media.

Catherine also known as Nell Clancy

Kinvara and Moylough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Nell Clancy will take place privately, today at 12 in Moylough Church. Private funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Patrick Kelly

Knockanavaddy, Furbo. Private cremation for Patrick Kelly to follow. House private, by request.

Christy Lee

formerly of Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare and Rosemount Nursing Home, Gort. Mass for Christy Lee will take place privately this afternoon at 3 in All Saints Church, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare. Private funeral afterwards to Kiltackey Cemetery.