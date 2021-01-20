Death Notices Wednesday 20th January 2021

print

Bridget Rourke nee Gardiner

Alleykeolaun, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Bridget Rourke will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 1 in St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballinakill Derrybrien facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.

Sean Crowe

Brierfield, Ballinasloe. Mass for Sean Crowe will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass will be streamed live online on the Abeyknockmoy parish facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Cemetery.

Grace Semple nee Kelly

Taylors Hill and formerly of Long Walk. Mass for Grace Semple will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in the Jesuit Church, Sea Road. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Michael Lyons

Quansboro, Killimor. Funeral cortege will arrive at Quansboro Church tomorrow Thursday for private mass for Michael Lyons at 12. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom Ryan

Lakeside Park, Loughrea. Mass for Tom Ryan will take place tomorrow Thursday at 1 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. House private, by request.

Jackie Burke

Water Lane, Bohermore. Arriving at St. Patricks Church, Forster Street this morning for mass for Jackie Burke at 11. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Gerald Ryan

Carrowpadden, Dunmore. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore today for private mass for Gerald Ryan at 12, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on the church website. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.