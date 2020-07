Tess O’Grady nee Donnellan

Belclare and formerly of Woodquay, Tuam. Mass for Tess O’Grady will take place today at 12 in the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare, for immediate family only. Private funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Society. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.