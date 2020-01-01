Death Notices Wednesday 1st January , 2020

Tony O’Flaherty

Barna Road and formerly of Salthill Garda Station. Reposing at the Cillin within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Thursday from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Tony O’Flaherty on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo.

Joseph Conway

Carragh Close, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Thursday from 4. Removal at 6 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Joseph Conway on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Anthony Hynes

Melody Court, Renmore and formerly of Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Aras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to the church. Mass for Anthony Hynes on Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Wheelchair Association.

Francis John also known as Frank Broderick

Gloves, Athenry and formerly of Derbyshire, UK. Funeral cortege will arrive to the church of Saints Peter and Paul, Killtullagh tomorrow Thursday at 7. Mass for Frank Broderick on Friday at 11. Funeral afteerwards to Kilconieran Cemetery.

Michael Coen

Ballinabuckey, Peterswell. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to his family home. Mass for Michael Coen tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Colomba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery.

Nessa Heaney nee Emerson

Barna Road and formerly of Salthill.Reposing at St. Anthony’s room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church. Mass for Nessa Heaney tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the new cemetery, Bohermore.

Shane Smith

Greenfields, Newcastle. Reposing at his residence in Greenfields, Newcastle today from 4 until 7. Mass for Shane Smith tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Private Cremation to follow. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Claddagh Watch Galway.