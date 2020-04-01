Death Notices Wednesday 1st April, 2020

Christopher also known as Christy Bruton

Drim, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Private funeral will take place tomorrow Thursday. A memorial mass for Christy Bruton will be held at a later date.

Nicholas McDonagh

Connolly Terrace, Bohermore and formerly of St. Josephs Terrace, Henry Street. Private funeral for Nicholas McDonagh will take place tomorrow Thursday. Memorial mass will take place at a later date. House private, by request.

Frankie Harte nee McLoughlin

Brooklodge Nursing Home. In her 90th year. Private mass for Frankie Harte today at 1 in Knock Church, for immediate family only. Mass will be live streamed from Knock Church. Private funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. A memorial mass in celebration of Frankie’s life will be held at a later date.