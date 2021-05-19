Death Notices Wednesday 19th May 2021

print

Glen na Tra, Sandy Road and formerly of The Berries, Roscommon Road, Athlone. Mass for Diane Diskin will take place tomorrow Thursday at 4 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, for family and close friends. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. House private, by request.

Maureen Garvey

Renmore Park and Kilroe, Ower, Headford. Removal from her home tomorrow Thursday to the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore for mass for Maureen Garvey at 11, for family and close friends. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Knock Shrine.

Dermot Healy

Castlegar, Kilcolgan and formerly of Creganna, Oranmore, Ballyloughane Road and Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Mass for Dermot Healy will take place this afternoon at 3 in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbrdge. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Tom Fallon

Lacken, Abbey, Loughrea. Removal today to St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill for mass for Tom Fallon at 12. Mass will be streamed live online via link http://funeralslive.ie/tom-fallon/. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery.