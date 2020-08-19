Death Notices Wednesday 19th August, 2020

Sean Mullery

Kellysgrove, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Mass for Sean Mullery will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Augustin’s Church, Clontuskert. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Maher

New Park, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Mass for Mary Maher will take place privately today at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly, for immediate family. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Kitty Qualter nee Gannon

Tonegurrane, Corrandulla. Mass for Kitty Qualter will take place today at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private, by request.

Anne Kennedy nee Craughwell

Kylemore Abbey, Loughrea. Mass for Anne Kennedy will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society.

Tommy Kelly

Oaklands, Salthill and formerly of Ballinfoyle. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 7, for family and friends. Mass for Tommy Kelly will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Christ the King Church, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery.

Jorge also known as Nino Tapia Martinez

Glenn Bhán, Ballybane and formerly of Chile. Funeral cortege to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue today for mass for Jorge Tapia Martinez at 11. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online by searching Holy Family Church Mervue on Youtube.