Death Notices Wednesday 17th June, 2020

Carmel Donnellan

An Leargan, Knocknacarra and formerly of Ballyedmond, Clonberne, Ballinasloe. Mass for Carmel Donnellan will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Clonberne Church. Private funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery.

Theresa St. John nee Brennan

Parkmore, Belclare. Mass for Theresa St. John will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in The Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane, for family only. Removal to Shannon Crematorium. House private, by request.

Thomas Keaney Snr

Waterdale, Claregalway. Mass for Thomas Keaney will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to UNICEF IN ACTION.

Michael Gately

Kylemore, Laurencetown. Mass for Michael Gately will take place privately, tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Laurencetown. Private funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Noel Gormley

Kinvara and formerly of North Gate Street, Athenry and Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford. Noel Gormley will repose privately, at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry, this morning from 11. Removal at 1 for cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Brendan Coffey

Renmore. Mass for Brendan Coffey will take place privately, tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Private funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Renmore Parish Webcam.

John also known as Johnny Hesnan

Derryloughaun East, Furbo. Mass for Johnny Hesnan will take place privately, today at 2 in Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Cancer Care West.