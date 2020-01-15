Death Notices Wednesday 15th January, 2020

Joe Collins

Galway Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Thursday from 6 until 8. Removal to his home. Mass for Joe Collins on Friday at 11 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers or the Care for Shane Trust.

Brian Allen

Surrey, England and formerly of Woodford. Reposing at his family residence in Woodford this evening from 5.30 until 7. Mass for Brian Allen tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care.

Seamus Grennan

Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Kierans Church, Shannonbridge. Mass for Seamus Grennan tomorrow Thursday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnoise Cemetery.

Michael Hanley

Caherhugh, Belclare. Reposing at St. Colmans Room adjoining Corofin Church this evening from 5 until 7, followed by removal to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Michael Hanley tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice Foundation.

Nancy O’Neill nee Callan

19 Manor Close, Kingston. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra for mass for Nancy O’Neill at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Kathleen Curley

Crowe Street, Gort and formerly of St. Anthonys, Lisdoonvarna. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Colmans Church, Gort. Mass for Kathleen Curley tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Support.

Kieran Francis Cunningham

Cullaigh, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at his residence in Cullaigh this evening from 5 until 7.30. Private removal tomorrow Thursday morning to St. Marys Church, Moore for mass for Kieran Francis Cunningham at 11. Funeral afterwards to Moore New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.