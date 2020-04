Tom Corcaron

Boluisce, Spiddal and formerly of Ballyloughane. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass for Tom Corcaron will be held at a later date.

Rev Fr. Brendan Dunning

African Missions, SMA Claregalway and formerly of Clonown, Athlone, Co. Roscommon. Funeral for Rev Fr. Brendan Dunning will take place privately.