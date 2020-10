Mary Ellen Kelly nee Daly

Ochilbeg, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Ellen Kelly will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Seán Thornton better known as Mhicil Thornton

Baile an tSleíbhe, Spiddal. Removal this morning at 11 to Cill Éinne Church, Spiddal, for private mass for Seán Thornton at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.