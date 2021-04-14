Death Notices Wednesday 14th April 2021

print

Anna Moore nee Carty

Dunkellin Terrace, Portumna. Mass for Anna Moore will take place privately on Friday at 11 in St. Brigids Church, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on the Portumna parish website. Funeral afterwards to Calvary cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Carmel Bannerton nee Lyons

Kilglass, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Bredagh, Caltra. Funeral cortege will leave her residence tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 to arrive at St. Cuans Church, Ahascragh for private family mass for Carmel Bannerton at 12. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

John T. Kelly

Castlehackett, Caherlistrane and formerly of Ardkill, Kilmaine, Co. Mayo. Removal from his residence on Friday at 11:30 to Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph Church, Caherlistrane for mass for John T. Kelly at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. House private, by request.

Derek Kennedy

Caheroyan Drive, Athenry. Mass for Derek Kennedy will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-1 and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice. A memorial mass for Derek Kennedy will be held at a later date.

Gerry Fahey

Killaloonty, Tuam. Mass for Gerry Fahey will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 10:30 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online on brightblueproductions.ie. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Winnie Mongan nee Warde

Galway Road, Tuam. Reposing at her home today from 5 until 8. Removal to Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph’s Church, Caherlistrane tomorrow Thursday for private mass for Winnie Mongan at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on farewellfilms.ie. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Martin Mongan

Cnoc Na Cill, Ballybane. Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of the Holy Family, Mervue, tomorrow Thursday for private mass for Martin Mongan at 9:30. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3a30hKjhjBfHi8jaolYU1g and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary Rushe

University Road and formerly of Dunmore. Mass for Mary Rushe will take place privately today at 12 in Galway Cathedral, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on the Galway Cathedral Webcam. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Michael Geraghty

4 Grattan Park, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe and formerly of Cloongowna, Lavally, Tuam. Mass for Michael Geraghty will take place privately today at 1 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Clonberne for family and friends only. Mass will be streamed live online and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. House private, by request.