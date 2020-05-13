Death Notices Wednesday 13th May, 2020

Bridie Murphy nee Kelly

Fursey Road, Shantalla. Funeral for Bridie Murphy will take place privately, tomorrow Thursday. Private funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Liam Coughlan

Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and formerly of Woodquay and Ballinfoyle. Funeral for Liam Coughlan will take place privately. Mass will be streamed live online tomorrow Thursday at 10 on tullamoreparish.ie

Sally Burke nee Kearney

Cahermore, Gort. Funeral for Sally Burke will take place privately. Mass will be streamed live online today at 2 on ardrahan-kilchreest.com. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Gort Cancer Support.

Sr. Mary also known as Sr. Etna O’Donovan FMDM

The Franciscan Convent, Ballinasloe and formerly of Clonakilty, Co. Cork. Funeral service for Sr. Etna O’Donovan will take place privately, today. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.