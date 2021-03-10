Death Notices Wednesday 10th March 2021

print

Jim Casserly

Grangemore, Bishop O’Donnell Road. Mass for Jim Casserly will take place tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 in the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Samaritans.

John Gohery

Ballinakill, Eyrecourt. Funeral cortege will travel via Eyrecourt to St. Francis’ Church, Meelick tomorrow Thursday for private mass for John Gohery at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Wall

Carnakelly, Kiltullagh, Athenry and formerly of Lough Cutra, Gort. Reposing privately at his home today. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Kiltullagh tomorrow Thurday at 11:45, for private mass for Patrick Wall at 12. Private cremation to follow.

Francis Holian

67 Athenry Road, Tuam. Removal from Burns Funeral Home, Tuam today at 11:30 to St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam for private mass for Francis Holian at 12. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Willie also known as Bob Hawd

Ballinastack, Ballyglunin, Tuam and formerly of Cloondahamper, Lavally, Tuam. Removal from his residence today to St. Colmans Church, Corofin, for private mass for Willie Hawd at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.