Death Notices Wednesday 10th February 2021

print

Johnny Cullinane

Old Racecourse, Tuam .Mass for Johnny Cullinane will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St Mary’s Cathedral Tuam. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Richard also known as Dick Halloran

Glann, Oughterard. Mass for Dick Halloran will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Glann Cemetery.

Cecily Rohan nee Kelly

New York and formerly of Castlelambert, Athenry. Mass for Cecily Rohan will take place privately today at 4 Irish time and will be live streamed via link https://www.mchoulfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4520206/Rohan-Cecelia/index.php Funeral afterwards to St. Denis Cemetery, Hopewell Junction, New York.

John Francis Dervan

Monearmore, Loughrea and formerly of Lis, Kylebrack. Removal from his home tomorrow Thursday to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for private mass for John Francis Dervan at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on loughrea cathedral.ie or on church services.tv/ loughrea. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Mary Fahey nee Kearns

Carnakib, Headford and formerly of Poulnaclough, Tooreeny, Moycullen. Mass for Mary Fahey will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Funeral afterwards to Killursa cemetery.

Dolores Duffy nee Collins

Logstown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and formerly of Waterview, Turloughmore. Removal from her son Derek’s home in Ballyglass, Turloughmore today to arrive at the Church of our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for private mass for Dolores Duffy at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on Lackagh Church Live on Youtube and broadcast on parish radio. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Bridie Walsh

Rosslodge, Headford. Mass for Bridie Walsh will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana, Corner Chapel. Mass will be streamed live online on the Caherlistrane Facebook page. Funeral afterwards in Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Margaret also known as Maudie Morley nee Cooke

St. Judes, Galway Road, Tuam and formerly of St. Pauls Terrace, Athlone. Mass for Maudie Morley will take place privately today at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Nigel Duane

Abbey, Loughrea. Mass for Nigel Duane will take place today at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Abbey, Loughrea. Mass will be streamed live online on funerals live.ie. Funeral afterwards to Curra Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.