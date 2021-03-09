Death Notices Tuesday 9th March 2021

print

Francis Holian

67 Athenry Road, Tuam. Mass for Francis Holian will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Willie also known as Bob Hawd

Ballinastack, Ballyglunin, Tuam and formerly of Cloondahamper, Lavally, Tuam. Removal from his residence tomorrow Wednesday to St. Colmans Church, Corofin, for private mass for Willie Hawd at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Dermot Dooley

Maunsells Park, Taylors Hill. Mass for Dermot Dooley will take place privately this morning at 11 in St. Augustines Church, Middle Street. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8KYGy17cCs Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Olive Agnes McGranaghan nee Rock

Kingston, Salthill and formerly ofBallymena and Belfast. Mass for Olive McGranaghan will take place this morning at 11 in the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Jimmy Gilmore

Ballinfoyle Park and formerly of Loyola Park, College Road. Mass for Jimmy Gilmore will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.